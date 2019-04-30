LOUISVILLE, Ky. — April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! An easy way to celebrate is to do just that - and the Kentucky Humane Society could have the perfect pet for you.
If you aren't in a position to adopt a new pet, but still would like to help out, you can donate money or pet-related items to your local animal shelter. If you have a shelter pet, post a photo of them on social media and use the hashtag #AdoptAShelterPetDay.
Check out a few of the available pets from the Kentucky Humane Society below and visit kyhumane.org for more information.
Dogs
Herschel
7 years old, Border Collie mix
Beatrice
1 year old, Hound mix
She-ra
1 year old, Shepherd mix
Cats
Oscar
5 years old, Domestic Shorthair mix
Gemma
2 years old, Domestic Shorthair mix
Ella
3 years old, Domestic Shorthair mix
