LOUISVILLE, Ky. — April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! An easy way to celebrate is to do just that - and the Kentucky Humane Society could have the perfect pet for you.

If you aren't in a position to adopt a new pet, but still would like to help out, you can donate money or pet-related items to your local animal shelter. If you have a shelter pet, post a photo of them on social media and use the hashtag #AdoptAShelterPetDay.

Check out a few of the available pets from the Kentucky Humane Society below and visit kyhumane.org for more information.

Dogs

Herschel

7 years old, Border Collie mix

Kentucky Humane Society

Beatrice

1 year old, Hound mix

Kentucky Humane Society

She-ra

1 year old, Shepherd mix

Kentucky Humane Society

Cats

Oscar

5 years old, Domestic Shorthair mix

Kentucky Humane Society

Gemma

2 years old, Domestic Shorthair mix

Kentucky Humane Society

Ella

3 years old, Domestic Shorthair mix

Kentucky Humane Society

