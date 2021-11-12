WKU student, who was set to graduate, among fatalities in Bowling Green

WKU President Timothy Caboni said a man -- who was set to graduate today -- died in his off-campus residence due to the severe weather this morning.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University student is among those dead in Bowling Green following an overnight severe tornado outbreak.

WKU President Timothy Caboni said university officials were notified of a man -- who was set to graduate today -- that had died in his off-campus residence due to the severe weather early Saturday morning.

"Kacy and I offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the young man's family and friends," Caboni said.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Caboni said that Housing and Residence Life staff verified there were no fatalities or injuries among students living on campus.

"Students, if you have no yet made contact with your loved ones, please take a moment to let them know you are okay," he said.

Emergency crews were working all morning to assess damage to the university's facilities including establishing temporary power, restoring campus networks and phone lines and restarting basic operations.

He said preliminary investigations reveal the storm had spared most of the university's primary structures on campus, but a complete evaluation would take time.

"Our main focus now is making sure hat everyone in our campus community is safe," he said in a release.

Commencement was meant to be held on Saturday, but due to the storm's damage, it was postponed until further notice.

"Please take care of yourselves and your friends and spend a little more time with those you love during the holiday break," Caboni said.

He added that residence halls would not close today as planned.

"Take your time," he said.

