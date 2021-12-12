Campbellsville family recovering after tornado destroys home, traps woman under debris

Anthony Parker was at work when the tornado hit. He said his wife got stuck under debris as she tried to make her way to their home's cellar.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. — A tornado in Taylor County has left many people devastated. More than 50 homes reduced to rubble, but one homeowner is trying to remain optimistic.

"We're able to rebuild. We're all alive and able to talk about tomorrow," Anthony Parker said.

That's the comforting thought Parker is holding onto as he tries to piece together what's left of his home.

"There's nothing left. We lost our barn, our garage and house and everything that comes with it," he said. "But we're all alive and doing well. There's nothing else you can ask for."

Parker was at work when the tornado hit.

He said his wife got stuck under debris as she tried to make her way to their home's cellar.

"I didn't know how bad she was. I didn't know if she was bleeding," Parker said.

Their son and neighbor eventually got her free and she was taken to the hospital with several injuries. She had to get nearly 20 stitches.

Taylor County Judge-Executive Barry Smith said handling the aftermath would have been a lot more difficult if it weren't for local, and neighboring, first responders.

"What we got done in a half a day – I'm telling you it's a miracle," Smith said.

Emergency Management Director Ronnie Dooley said the efforts also wouldn't be as smooth if it weren't for such a tight knit community.

"Businesses, food, pallets of water. We did not have to request really anything through the state level," Smith said.

Parker is a living testament of how Kentuckians coming together has saved lives in the aftermath of this historic outbreak.

"Everybody's trying to help everybody. Everybody's pitching in together helping one another."

In fact, Parker said the community is so close, that if they have to, they'll get even closer.

"Worse case scenario, if we all end up in a motel at least we'll all be together," he said. "We'll have a big camp out together."

Luckily, it's something they won't have to do because Dooley said everyone now has a place to stay.

