'Dolly Parton: A MusiCares tribute' coming to Netflix today

"Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute" was taped just before the Grammy Awards in 2019.

TENNESSEE, USA — A concert and tribute that honored East Tennessee's sweetheart is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, April 7.

"Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute" was taped just before the Grammy Awards in 2019.

Dolly Parton was recognized as the first country music artist to be honored as "MusiCares Person of the Year" for her accomplishments and work through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library.

You'll be able to watch those tributes from Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and many others, as they joined her on stage to sing her classic hits.

In a tweet, Dolly Parton said, "Soon you can watch that unforgettable night whenever you want!"