Good golly! Dolly Parton was all over 2022

TENNESSEE, USA — Good golly! Dolly Parton was quite busy in 2022.

From TV appearances and Christmas movies to national recognitions and philanthropic gifts, the Smoky Mountain songbird just kept making headlines.

Here are 10 of her most notable moments from the past year.

She starred in a Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile.

She co-hosted the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barett.

She donated $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

She got the 2022 Friend of Education Award from the National Education Association for her Imagination Library.

She received a 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

She launched a pet line called Doggy Parton, and part of the proceeds supported Willa B. Farms, a nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates animals one by one.

She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She released a new greatest hits album called Diamonds & Rhinestones.

She produced and starred in "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," a holiday movie-musical shot and set in her theme park, Dollywood.

She is co-hosting a New Year's Eve party with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.