Dolly Parton was back in town to kick off Dollywood's 2022 season; park delays opening due to winter weather

The park was originally scheduled to open on Saturday, March 12 but due to snow and cold weather the park will now open on Sunday, March 13

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Songbird has returned to East Tennessee!

Dolly Parton came back to Pigeon Forge to welcome guests to Dollywood for its 2022 season. Although many people expected to stop by the park on Saturday, the opening was delayed to Sunday at noon due to winter weather.

This was Dolly's first appearance in-person at the park since 2019. On Friday, she welcomed back season pass holders to the park while also providing a look at the future of Dollywood and her own projects.

Dolly will not be at the park on Sunday due to prior commitments, Dollywood officials said.

This year there is no mask policy, no social distancing and no ticket reservations.

Dolly said Dollywood will be adding and expanding its slate of festivals like the Flower and Food Festival (April 22-June 5), the Summer Celebration with the return of the Gazillion Bubbles Show (June 18-Aug. 7) and Rock the Smokies (Aug. 27).

Of course, the Harvest Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 29) and Smoky Mountain Christmas (Nov. 5, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023) events will return for another year.

In addition, Dollywood will also be bringing Suite 1986 to the park where guests can stay. Proceeds from Suite 1986 will go towards the Imagination Library which, according to Dolly, is nearing its milestone of 200 million books delivered through the program.

For her own future projects, Dolly teased she will be filming and starring in a Christmas movie to come out later this year. She also said she is working on a gospel album alongside the film that will release sometime in the fall.

She recently was set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards and released the novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, "Run Rose Run," along with an accompanying soundtrack she wrote herself.

During the off-season, Dollywood did several construction projects so guests can expect some new surprises when they visit.

Dollywood said it added a new parking complex, removed two buildings to widen walkways in the park, renovated the Dollywood Emporium and removed the tunnel connecting lower Craftsman’s Valley to The Village.