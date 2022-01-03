Bullying Prevention, how to keep your kids safe

One in five students report being bullied. Here are a few ways an expert says you can keep your children safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullying is an issue that impacts many children. In fact, one in every five students reports being bullied.

With students coming back from winter break this week, experts are sharing what parents can do to help protect their children.

According to Dr. Zeyd Khan, a psychiatrist with the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital, "all of the research shows the number one protective factor for children who are struggling is having at least one trusted adult who they can turn to."

He recommends that all parents set aside 5 to 10 minutes each day just to talk to your kids. It can be about anything.

The key is to be consistent with those conversations that way your child feels comfortable opening up to you.

Parents should also pay attention for any obvious changes in their child's behavior, as it could indicate that something is wrong.

For example, they may keep coming up with reasons why they can't go to school or they are acting more withdrawn or depressed.

Dr. Khan says a trend he notices is many times the child feels alone when they're being bullied, which is just another reason why it's important for bystanders to intervene.

"Finding a way to pull them from that situation and also interrupt the bully with what they're doing because it's a power struggle at that moment and they're showing their perceived dominance." said Khan.

Dr. Khan says if you're able to kindly take them away, you're able to confuse the bully and have a chance to show your support for the victim in those times.

If you are concerned about your child you can always reach out to their school or a pediatrician for help.

