LOUISVILLE, Ky. — July was a busy month for the doctors, nurses, and mothers at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The hospital’s Labor & Delivery unit delivered 537 babies – 283 boys and 254 girls - during the month of July. That's an average of 17 babies per day. The previous record set in September of 2015 was 534 babies.

Dr. Gigi Girard, an obstetrician and gynecologist for Norton Women’s Care, said the July births were a bit unusual; August and September typically are the busier months for childbirth.

“In fact, we expect the next few months at both hospitals to be busy as well,” Dr. Girard said. Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital is already 204 deliveries ahead of 2018. In that year, the hospital delivered 5,374 babies.

The hospital celebrated the record with 537 pink and blue cupcakes on August 2.

