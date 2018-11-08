(INSIDE EDITION) -- It went from losses to luck for a North Carolina man who decided to play the lottery after a bowling losing streak.

After multiple losses at a local lane with his senior bowling team, Henry Lipsey of Fayetteville stopped to purchase some lottery tickets and ended up winning $200,000.

"We didn't win our games, so I decided I might have better luck playing a scratch-off ticket,” Lipsey told North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

They were out of the tickets he wanted so he went with two Carolina Panther scratch-offs, a new lottery game, instead. It turned out to be a good decision. As he scanned his ticket, the machine read: “Go to lottery headquarters."

“I got a big smile on my face. I was a happy camper,” Lipsey said.

Lipsey brought home $141,000 after taxes.

He and his wife plan to use the money visit several Caribbean islands in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

“We've been married a long time ... I always say, 'Happy wife, happy life,” Lipsey said.

© Inside Edition