JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — No parent wants to spend time with their newborn in the NICU, especially not during the holidays. Thankfully, the staff at Clark Memorial Health are helping to make their stays a little brighter.

Clark Memorial posted a series of adorable photos on their Facebook page on Tuesday. The photos feature sleepy NICU babies dressed in knit Christmas gear, including Santa hats and reindeer antlers.

A message board behind the babies says, "Merry Christmas from Clark Memorial NICU - Miracles come in small packages."

"Moms and babies who need special care stay together in our NICU until they can go home - for the holidays and beyond," the post said.

We hope all of these babies and their families have a very happy holiday!

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.