Allergy sufferers, this is your anthem!

Caroline Owens, of Farmer, NC, created a "pollen song" to the tune of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," and we can all relate.

Owens sings, "Pollen, pollen, pollen, pollen...I'm begging of you, please, don't take my voice."

She performs the song to perfection, and without one sniffle, we should add.

It's just the song we needed to give us a smile during allergy season!

