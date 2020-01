Acquiring a set of china used to be a rite of passage for newlyweds setting up a home.

But these days there's less demand for fine china among a younger generation that lives casually, moves often and doesn't have as much space.

Many young people who inherit their parents' and grandparents' china aren't sure what to do with it.

Experts suggest either using the china or giving it away to someone who will.

They say it's OK to break up a set and keep only what you want.