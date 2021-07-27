What you need to know for July 27, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Team USA won more gold in Tokyo yesterday! If you missed any of the action, click here for a recap. To see what events are set for today, click here.

Here are some top stories around our area for July 27, 2021.

ARP funding conversations continue

Monday night was the last in-person meeting to discuss how Louisville leaders should use more than $340 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The meeting was held in west Louisville and the people who live there called for more affordable housing options and community centers. City employees from Metro Corrections and local unions said some of the money should be spent on raising pay and increasing recruitment for their programs.

While there won’t be any more public hearings about the funding, you can still submit your own thoughts online.

JCPS to make mask call today

We’re about two weeks away from Jefferson County Public Schools returning to in-classroom teaching. One question that has yet to be answered is whether students and staff will be required to wear masks at school - and if those rules will be based on vaccination status.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and the school board are expected to meet Tuesday to discuss this very topic.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the district sent an email to parents, telling them to expect Dr. Pollio to push for a mask requirement in the fall.

Feeling lucky?

The second winner of Kentucky’s $1 million vaccine lottery will be announced later this week. If you’ve received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are eligible to enter. Entry for the second drawing is open until Wednesday.

One lucky winner will receive $1 million and five teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will receive a full-ride scholarship to a Kentucky state college.

Winners will be chosen on Thursday and announced on Friday.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.