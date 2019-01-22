LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week's event at the Kentucky Exposition Center will have us dreaming about warm summer days.

The Louisville Boat, RV, and Sports Show - the one-stop marketplace for outdoor enthusiasts - starts on Wednesday, January 23.

The show features many returning favorites, plus a brand new lineup of exhibitors, plus activities for all ages. Browse hundreds of booths showcasing the latest in boating, fishing, and camping gear.

The show will run through Sunday, January 27.

Tickets are $12 for adults (age 13 and up) and are free for kids 12 and under.

Seniors (60+) can get tickets for $10 at the Box Office with valid ID. The event is also free for active military members with ID.

For more information and to buy tickets online, visit louisvilleboatshow.com.