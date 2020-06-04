The coronavirus pandemic has vastly changed the world we’re living in. Everyone is trying to find a “new normal” and many are turning to social media for distractions as well as advice. A Louisville fashion blogger is using her platform to promote healthy habits during this pandemic so we all can emerge on the other side with our sanity intact.

Kristy Miles-Pearson is a fashion editor for the Louisville Scoop, an online blog highlighting the best of Louisville. Around this time of year, she would likely be highlighting fashion trends for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and the top spring styles of 2020. However, these days she’s like the rest of us – working on social distancing while still trying to work.

At the end of March, Pearson uploaded a blog post titled “The ‘Rona’ – How I’m Surviving the Pandemic of 2020.” In the post, she offers some suggestions on how to keep yourself busy while staying home, which is what we all should be doing right now.

“Look people, I have things to do and I need to get back to being great,” Pearson says in the post.

Pearson’s first suggestion is to accept the situation we’re in without going into full-on panic mode. The threat of the virus is real and serious, but we are still allowed to live our lives with positivity and a sense of humor. Being stuck at home is the best time to listen to something that makes you feel good. Pearson lists her top five favorite songs and podcasts of the moment in her blog post – check those out here.

Another tip Pearson suggests is to stay active. With gyms closed, it may be tempting to plant yourself on the couch with your favorite quarantine snack and binge "Tiger King" until we’re allowed back into society. However, your body will thank you later if you stay healthy. Thankfully there are a ton of online resources to help you work toward your fitness goals.

“Gym companies all over are offering online sweat sessions for the low-low,” Pearson said in her post. Some of her recommendations include Shred415 Highlands and Heather Robertson’s workout videos on YouTube.

The overall theme of Pearson’s post is to try and stay positive during these troubling times. Try to maintain a routine so that when we can get back to our normal lives, we aren’t totally thrown out of whack.

She also had one other piece of advice: “Remember how fortunate you are.”

You can read more of Pearson’s tips and blogs from other local bloggers about the coronavirus on the Louisville Scoop.

