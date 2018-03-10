LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – He’s back in Louisville and 30-pounds lighter. A full beard. Three months later.

A 1,000-mile walk through France and Spain ended for Father David Sanchez of Butchertown's St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Welcome home. Parishioner Luis Scheker came to the airport and said, “We came to say Thank You for what he's doing. He’s trying to save the steeples of St. Joseph Church.”

Sanchez turned the European walk into a fundraiser to repair the 150-year-old twin steeples that tower above his church in Butchertown. They are losing their slate shingles and falling apart.

In fact, when we checked on them, there are more missing shingles than three months ago.

The loud, excited group of parishioners were stunned by their pastor and his effort. Scheker said, “He’s indomitable, he’s an incredible guy.”

Sanchez’s walk started in France on July 10.

The places, the food, the people he met – this man of God had a lot of time to talk to God and look ahead.

He told WHAS11 News in the airport, “To discover the reality of the hope of the people today. It was a challenging experience. You become transformed.”

He knows that reality will soon set in after what he witnessed, telling us, “These people there love their churches, maintain their churches, why can't we do it in Louisville?”

So, if you've spent three months walking, what do you do next? He traveled light, with only the backpack on his back.

PHOTOS: Padre's views from the trail
01 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
02 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
03 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
04 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
05 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
06 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
07 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
08 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
09 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
10 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
11 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
12 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
13 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
14 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
15 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
16 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
17 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
18 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
19 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
20 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
21 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
22 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
23 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
24 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
25 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
26 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
27 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
28 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
29 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
30 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
31 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
32 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
33 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
34 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
35 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
36 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
37 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
38 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
39 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
40 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
41 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
42 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
43 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
44 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
45 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
46 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
47 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
48 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
49 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
50 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
51 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
52 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
53 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
54 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
55 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
56 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
57 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
58 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
59 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
60 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
61 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
62 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
63 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
64 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
65 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
66 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
67 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
68 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
69 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
70 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
71 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
72 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
73 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
74 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
75 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
76 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
77 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
78 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
79 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez
80 / 80
Courtesy Father David Sanchez

When he was asked, where’s your car, his response, “I am walking home.”

Yes, and away he went down the escalator.

Past the luggage area – no need to stop for that!

And right out the door of the Louisville Airport.

That’s right, David Sanchez made a full circle, adding eight and a half miles to his 1,015.

Past Manual High School and into the city at 11:35 a.m.

Through downtown and back to Butchertown, where the work continues.

Luis Scheker’s observation about Sanchez, “The German people that built that church 150 years ago did it with a lot of sacrifice.”

Sanchez gets the final word, “I think everything is possible when you have hope.”

© 2018 WHAS-TV