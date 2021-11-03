Light Up Louisville returns day after Thanksgiving

This is the first time the annual event has happened since the pandemic began.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: the video above is from WHAS11's coverage of Light Up Louisville being cancelled in 2020.

Light Up Louisville is returning Friday, November 26, 2021, according to Metro Government.

In a post online, the city said the event will put everyone in the holiday spirit but not just for Christmas.

"Holiday lights and a brightly lit Christmas Tree will adorn the Jefferson Square and Metro Hall lawns. The festive light display will include a rainbow of colors to celebrate Christmas, along with holiday-themed gobo lights celebrating Kwanza, Hanukkah and all the season's special days that seek to reflect the diversity of our community."

A holiday kick off parade will begin on Jefferson Street and head into the heart of Light Up Louisville, according to the city. There will also be local food and craft vendors, as well as a place for kids to write letters to Santa.

On top of this event, the Here Comes Santa Claus Christmas Convoy is back! Some of Santa’s helpers will travel to several Louisville-area neighborhoods, wishing everyone Happy Holidays! That event happens the two weekends after Light Up Louisville: December 4-5 and December 11-12. The convoy will travel around the city on Saturdays 12-4 PM and Sundays 1-5 PM.

