LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and for most people, it's a day filled with flowers and hearts and plenty of love.

Unless you're single.

If you're single and living in Kentucky, the likeliness of you getting a date anytime soon isn't looking great, according to a recent report by WalletHub.

WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states across 28 key indicators of dating-friendliness including the percentage of single adults, online-dating opportunities, and gender balance of singles.

When the results came out, Kentucky ended up at the bottom of the list, ranked 46th overall.

If you're hoping to meet your special someone online or through an app, you're going to have a tough time in the Bluegrass state. Kentucky ranked 47th in mobile-dating opportunities and 41st in online-dating opportunities.

Other metrics that WalletHub looked at in the report were Dating Economics, and Romance & Fun.

If you want better luck finding a date, try traveling a little further north - Indiana was ranked 21st in the survey, a full 25 spots higher than Kentucky.

According to the report, Florida is the best state for singles and West Virginia is the worst.

You can see more of the report on WalletHub's website.