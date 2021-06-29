Louisville student honored with international award for helping seniors make vaccine appointments

Jacqueline Teague received a Diana Award for helping senior citizens make COVID-19 vaccination appointments during the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 200 people around the world were honored with the Diana Award Monday, an award that celebrates young people who are serving their community and making a global impact.

One of the people honored this year was Sacred Heart Academy student Jacqueline Teague from Louisville. Jacqueline and her cousin, Amelie Beck, set up a service during the coronavirus pandemic to help people make COVID-19 vaccination appointments online.

To date, Jacqueline said the service has helped nearly 2,500 people in the area get their vaccine. According to the Diana Awards website, Jacqueline has become an advocate for senior citizens on both the state and local level.

During the award ceremony, Jacqueline urged everyone to get vaccinated and help others who may have difficulty making an appointment on their own.

Along with getting international recognition for their work, Diana Award recipients get access to a special program to help them develop their leadership and innovation skills.

The Diana Award was established in 1999 in honor of the late Princess Diana. The award aims to "recognise young people who were going above and beyond the expected in their local communities." The organization also includes anti-bullying and mentoring programs.

