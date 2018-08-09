(ABC NEWS) - If you or your baby was born on September 9, you're in good company.

And lots of it.

Citing data from FiveThirtyEight, another ABC News Company, The Daily Viz reported that the most popular birth date in the United States is Sept. 9. The data was collected by looking at the average number of births per day from 1994 to 2014 - for Sept. 9, that came out to 12,301 births.

The Daily Viz published these results for the first time in 2016, however, at the time it used birthday ranks by date to rate which was most popular. The new ratings are considered to be more accurate, according to The Daily Viz.

Coming in second place for most popular birthdate was Sept. 19.

Famous people born on Sept. 9 include Adam Sandler, Michelle Williams, Hugh Grant and Michael Buble.

If you weren't born on Sept. 9, pay special attention to your Facebook notifications on Sunday, because chances are you have lots of friends that were.

