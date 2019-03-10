KILLEEN, Texas —

Before Ellison High School's homecoming game Thursday, a homecoming queen finalist, Abigail Cherizard, was surprised on the field by her dad, who returned home from deployment in Kuwait.

Sgt. First Class Fritzgerald Cherizard said he had been planning the surprise for a month.

"I just wanted this to go smoothly. The rest of the family across the world don't even know I'm here," Fritzgerald Cherizard said.

Abigail had no idea her dad would be there.

"Tears of joy," Abigail Cherizard said. "I was so happy to see him."

The homecoming surprise took place before the game when the homecoming queen was announced.

"I'm immensely proud of him and what he has done for our country," Abigail Cherizard said.

