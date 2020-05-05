LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven’t begun to put plants into the ground, what are you waiting for? It’s prime time here in Kentuckiana to get your garden started.

In past weeks we’ve written about starting plants from seeds but I know that many new to the gardening game would prefer to know you are starting with something rather than a whole lot of hope. A plant in hand from your local nursery or garden, hardware or grocery story feels much safer.

So, again, what are you waiting for?

When we say that we’re in the “the zone”, in our area that means “6a” or “6b”. Here’s a handy way of finding out exactly where your home address falls as you research your plants and when to plant them.

What is a “zone?" The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map can help you figure out which plants will be most successful in your location by looking at the average temperature. When you pick up a seed packet or begin to research plants, you’ll most likely see a menu that suggests when to plant in each zone. It's important to pay attention to this guide if you want to have thriving plants. The long-term data doesn’t lie and successes and failures of past generations can lead you on the right path to success.

USDA

So what do you need to get going now so you can get growing soon and get eating in the next 45, 60 or 90 days?

Tomatoes

Many locals suggest putting plants in the ground after Derby Day. On our homestead, we did that this past weekend (and actually used a technique that was new to us but tried and true to some farmers, to fight weeds and promote early growth).

Peppers

Any variety will need to get started in the soil of your yard or planter box now if you’re hoping to harvest in the coming months.

Corn (from seed)

Corn is one of those crops (like beans) that you do need to sow seeds.

Squash

You can get just about any form in the ground now. Some like to wait just a tad longer to get them growing outside, but this is a good time to get an early start.

Cucumbers

Whether you’re growing to eat them as cucumbers or planting to make pickles, this is the time to put a plant in the ground whether you’ve started from seed a while back or pick up a starter at the store.

Beans

You must sow these from seed - no “starters” here. But get them in now.

Another cool resource to see what and when we can plant in 6a and 6b zones is a calendar from Burpee that allows you to type in your zip code then click on the kinds of plants you’re considering. Check out their interactive calendar.

About the author:

When Chris Williams is not holding the powerful accountable as WHAS11’s Political Editor, he and his wife Amy spend time raising their family on their small slice of heaven known as Chestnut Hill Homestead. They’ve been blogging about their experiences for the past few years and their “Learning By Living” lifestyle of raising plants and animals for food and self-reliance.

