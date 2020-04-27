KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — As we approach May, warm weather is back in the forecast for East Tennessee, and that means scorpions will start to appear around the area.

Scorpions are mostly found in higher elevations like the Smoky Mountains and Plateau, however, they can be found in the valley from time to time.

University of Tennessee entomologist, Dr. Karen Vail, said scorpions are not bothersome to humans and their bites aren't very painful.

“When a person is stung, it typically is going to feel a paper wasp sting or something similar to that. Might get a little localized reaction and that’s usually it,” she said.

If you don't want scorpions on your property, Vail said there are a few simple steps you can take to keep scorpions away from your house.

For starters, scorpions love dried wood. If you have wood piled up, they will use than to nest. Remove any piles of wood you have in your yard.

Scorpions also like to live in between rocks. If you have any rocks piled up in your yard, flatten them out so scorpions cannot nest in the cracks between rocks.

One thing not to do is use bait or insecticides. Vail said scorpions only eat every few weeks, so these types of repellent don't really work.

For the most part, scorpions are safe to remove by hand as long as you wear gloves to protect you from bites. However, Vail said, if you have multiple scorpions, it might be smart to call a pest expert to help remove them.

