Home care expert breaks down tips to spring clean without breaking the bank

Thinking about spring cleaning and don't know where to start? We've got you covered with tips from a home care expert.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The flowers have been blooming in the area and the wintery chill in the air is becoming less and less frequent, signaling a time we all know as 'spring cleaning'.

Over the past year, most people have spent more time than ever inside their homes, leading many people to want to clean everything from top to bottom.

"You want it to be a pleasant space. A space that does not induce stress but instead can make you feel calm and relaxed since we are spending so much time here," said home care expert, Bailey Carson.

But after being ordered to stay inside for so long, it could be hard to choose a place to begin.

Carson says, that easy. Start small and go from there.

"Just start with one room. Maybe it's even a cabinet a day or however you want to break it down, "said Carson. "Make it manageable, make it fun, put on some music and think about what you might do next once you get past the un-glamorous task of cleaning out."

Carson says the spring is a great time for us to go through what we have room by room.

Some ideas to freshen up your space that won't break the bank include:

a fresh coat of paint in a room

adding an accent wall

or even changing your lamps and light fixtures.

not only do these make the room look nicer, they can change your mood and make your day better.

"It's not just in that moment. In the days, weeks, months to come that you've done the pre-work to make the rest of the season that much better," said Carson.