First lady Dr. Jill Biden received the White House tree from Ashe County, North Carolina Monday afternoon.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden received the tree, which was brought to the doorstep on a carriage pulled by two Clydesdale named Ben and Winston while a band played "O Christmas Tree."

The first lady handed a branch from the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree to Beau Biden, son of Hunter Biden.

Peak Farms, run by Russell Estes and his son, Beau, also provided the White House Christmas tree in 2012, as well as former Vice President Mike Pence's tree in 2018. This year's tree will be displayed in the Blue Room at the White House.

North Carolina has been a popular choice for presidential Christmas trees, as the state has been selected 13 times since 1971. It's the eighth time Ashe County has supplied the presidential Christmas tree.

Later in the day, the first lady and President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Bragg to celebrate an early Thanksgiving with service members and their military families.

