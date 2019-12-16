SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's officially the week before Christmas, the first day of Hannukah, and the first day of Kwanzaa.
So, if you haven't bought gifts yet, it's crunch time!
If you're the type of holiday shopper who likes to avoid the lines, online shopping is the solution for you. The only hurdle with online retail? You have to factor in shipping costs and times.
We've compiled the deadlines for all major U.S. shipping carriers and some favorite holiday retailers to get your gifts by Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.
And just a reminder: delivery drivers and helpers are working hard for the holidays! Be sure to thank your local drivers for all they do to make the gift-giving season special.
USPS
Friday, Dec. 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail
Saturday, Dec. 21 – Deadline for Priority Mail shipments
Monday, Dec. 23 – Deadline for Priority Mail Express shipments
UPS
Thursday, Dec. 19 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments. Scheduled delivery on Dec. 24 (Tue).
Friday, Dec. 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments. Scheduled delivery on Dec. 24 (Tue).
Monday, Dec. 23 – Deadline for UPS Next Day Air shipments, and delivery is scheduled on Dec. 24 (Tue).
Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Pickup service available only for Air shipments if prearranged by Dec. 19 (Thu).
Wednesday, Dec. 25 – No pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical services available.
FedEx
Monday, Dec 16 – Deadline for FedEx Ground (scheduled pickup) and FedEx Home Delivery shipments
Thursday, Dec. 19 – Deadline for FedEx Express Saver shipments
Friday, Dec. 20 – Deadline for FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. shipments
Monday, Dec. 23 – Deadline for FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight
Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Deadline for all FedEx SameDay shipments (additional Holiday fee is applied)
Amazon
Wednesday, Dec. 18 – Standard shipping (3-5 business days)
Sunday, Dec. 22 – Two-Day shipping
Monday, Dec. 23 – One-day shipping
Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Same day delivery in select areas and 2-hour delivery (Prime only) in select areas
Walmart
Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Standard shipping (3 - 5 business days)
Friday, Dec. 20 – Two-day shipping
Monday, Dec. 23 – Next-day shipping
Target
Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Standard shipping (3 - 5 business days)*
Friday, Dec. 20 – 2-Day Shipping*
Monday, Dec. 23 – Express shipping (extra fees apply)
*Free on orders over $35 for REDCard members.
Best Buy
Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Standard shipping (3 - 5 business days)
Friday, Dec. 20 – Express shipping
Monday, Dec. 23 – Next Day shipping (only on orders before 3 p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Store Pickup (select orders only)
Apple
Friday, Dec. 20 – Free Standard two-day shipping
Monday, Dec. 23 – Next Day shipping on iPhone and Two-hour $9 delivery (select locations only)
Tuesday, Dec. 24 – In-store pickup (approximately one hour)
