SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's officially the week before Christmas, the first day of Hannukah, and the first day of Kwanzaa.

So, if you haven't bought gifts yet, it's crunch time!

If you're the type of holiday shopper who likes to avoid the lines, online shopping is the solution for you. The only hurdle with online retail? You have to factor in shipping costs and times.

We've compiled the deadlines for all major U.S. shipping carriers and some favorite holiday retailers to get your gifts by Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

And just a reminder: delivery drivers and helpers are working hard for the holidays! Be sure to thank your local drivers for all they do to make the gift-giving season special.

Friday, Dec. 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail

Saturday, Dec. 21 – Deadline for Priority Mail shipments

Monday, Dec. 23 – Deadline for Priority Mail Express shipments

Thursday, Dec. 19 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments. Scheduled delivery on Dec. 24 (Tue).

Friday, Dec. 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments. Scheduled delivery on Dec. 24 (Tue).

Monday, Dec. 23 – Deadline for UPS Next Day Air shipments, and delivery is scheduled on Dec. 24 (Tue).

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Pickup service available only for Air shipments if prearranged by Dec. 19 (Thu).

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – No pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical services available.

Monday, Dec 16 – Deadline for FedEx Ground (scheduled pickup) and FedEx Home Delivery shipments

Thursday, Dec. 19 – Deadline for FedEx Express Saver shipments

Friday, Dec. 20 – Deadline for FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. shipments

Monday, Dec. 23 – Deadline for FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Deadline for all FedEx SameDay shipments (additional Holiday fee is applied)

Wednesday, Dec. 18 – Standard shipping (3-5 business days)

Sunday, Dec. 22 – Two-Day shipping

Monday, Dec. 23 – One-day shipping

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Same day delivery in select areas and 2-hour delivery (Prime only) in select areas

Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Standard shipping (3 - 5 business days)

Friday, Dec. 20 – Two-day shipping

Monday, Dec. 23 – Next-day shipping

Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Standard shipping (3 - 5 business days)*

Friday, Dec. 20 – 2-Day Shipping*

Monday, Dec. 23 – Express shipping (extra fees apply)

*Free on orders over $35 for REDCard members.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 – Standard shipping (3 - 5 business days)

Friday, Dec. 20 – Express shipping

Monday, Dec. 23 – Next Day shipping (only on orders before 3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Store Pickup (select orders only)

Friday, Dec. 20 – Free Standard two-day shipping

Monday, Dec. 23 – Next Day shipping on iPhone and Two-hour $9 delivery (select locations only)

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – In-store pickup (approximately one hour)

