LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was a time not long ago in Louisville when there were no suburban shopping malls, certainly no Amazon shipping. The Mall in St. Matthews didn’t open until 1962.

So, when you needed great Christmas gifts, you came downtown to 4th street at the corner of Walnut (Now called Muhammad Ali Blvd). Stewart’s and Byck's department stores anchored the street.

The city had an annual Christmas parade, a tradition that started in 1920 and ended in 1977.

The film recorded by WHAS11 TV Photographers in our archives is amazing.

It is a time when people of all walks of life came together in one location.

The city did it big. Merry Christmas. Enjoy this video gift from us!

