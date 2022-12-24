'Make them feel like they're at home': Louisville nonprofit offers more beds, holiday celebrations

Thanks to Operation White Flag, Wayside Christian Mission has more space than usual. CEO Nina Moseley is encouraging people to get off the streets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Louisvillians needing to escape the cold, Wayside Christian Mission is offering shelter.

Thanks to Operation White Flag, the shelter can offer relief to more people. The status falls under a program from the Coalition for the Homeless; it activates when the temperature is 35 degrees or below, with or without wind-chill.

CEO Nina Moseley said there are usually about 550 beds available, with an additional 150 under Operation White Flag. She said only about 70 of the overflow spots have been used, so there are plenty left.

Friday night, WHAS11 followed volunteers with Wayside as they drove around and encouraged people to get off the streets.

Moseley said it's heartbreaking when people refuse to come to the shelter, but they're still given the resources they need.

“It just tears my heart out because it is just such a waste of human life to freeze to death,” she said. “We had one gentleman that came in yesterday with a lot of frostbite. We had to send him to the hospital and a lot of the homeless don't realize that they could actually freeze to death.”

Of course, the warmth is the priority, but the approaching Christmas holiday is another. Wayside has a festive weekend planned with food, entertainment and even Santa Claus.

“We try to make them feel like they're at home with Grandma,” Moseley said. “[For] three meals a day, they're standing in line with their tray.”

Moseley said it's an event she looks forward to every year, and she gets the added surprise of seeing alumni volunteering to help those in need.

“They have families now and things they never dreamed that they would have, you know, it's just, it's just really heartwarming to see that,” she said.

The festivities start on Saturday at 6 p.m., with Santa making an appearance at 7 p.m. Kids can sit on Santa’s lap, take pictures and will even receive gifts.

On Sunday, Christmas Day, there will be holiday meals all day, starting at 7 a.m.

To find out how to donate or volunteer, click here.

