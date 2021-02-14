Valentine's Day leads to busy week at southern Indiana florist shop

In addition to a rush of orders, navigating the ice storm the week before Valentine's Day brought a new challenge to florists.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The beginning of February keeps florists busy. They have to prepare and plan for one of the biggest days of the year: Valentine’s Day.

“We have been preparing a lot of flowers that have come in to us from some of the local sources that we have, as well as overseas,” Lavender Hill Florals owner Carolyn Minutillo said.

Minutillo said Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, as well as the Derby season, are the more popular times for flowers in her Jeffersonville shop.

This week, Minutillo and her employees have been busy taking orders, making sure those orders are delivered and building bouquets.

“The typical roses are always the romantic choice for a lot of people,” Minutillo said. “But we have had a lot of people asking for beautiful mixed arrangements with seasonal flowers.”

Lavender Hill bases orders off numbers from last year, as well as what day of the week Valentine’s Day falls on. This year presented a unique challenge – an ice storm the week leading up to Valentines Day isn’t ideal.

“I think the biggest logistic was navigating the ice and when that happened it kind of seemed like it stopped people from wanting to come in,” Minutillo said.

More people ordered online or requested flower deliveries. Drivers also had to use extra caution when making deliveries.

While sending flowers on Valentine’s Day is a way to show your loved one that you care, lately customers have been showing that they care outside of just the holiday.

“I think people being home and not being able to see and actually be with loved ones has helped to have them rethink flowers in their lives,” Minutillo said.

Deliveries finished up Saturday but if you’re still looking for something for Valentine’s Day, Lavender Hill is open Sunday and has floral arrangements ready to purchase.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.