LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Christmas music is now playing on 106.9 PLAY (WVEZ) as of Monday, Nov. 5, through Christmas night.

The station says listeners can expect to hear modern and classic Christmas and holiday-themed songs.

Operations Manager Cagle explains, "We have been teasing our listeners over the past few days, but it is time to start the Christmas Season on PLAY! We are Louisville’s Original Christmas Station!"

Check out 106.9 Play’s, “The Christmas Snap” on YouTube:

© 2018 WHAS-TV