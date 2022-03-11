Starbucks' holiday menu and red cups are back

The Peppermint Mocha is back for a 20th year and introducing the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl.

COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year for Starbucks fans.

The coffee giant announced its iconic holiday cups and menu items will return to stores nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Returning menu favorites include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew and the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha is making its 20th appearance on the menu.

New in 2022: the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, which joins the returning bakery items Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

Starbucks said its Christmas Blend and seasonal coffee flavors in Roast & Ground, K-Cup pods and ready-to-drink formats will again be available in grocery stores.

