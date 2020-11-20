Southern Indiana Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving meals

The Salvation Army Center of Hope will provide meals on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the Salvation Army in southern Indiana will provide families a hot Thanksgiving meal for carryout.

The meals will be given out on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army says no reservations are needed. Curbside service will be provided to all families at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 2300 Green Valley Rd. in New Albany.

The meal will include turkey, dressing, side dishes, and dessert.

For more information, call The Salvation Army at 812-944-1018.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.