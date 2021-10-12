Safely visiting Santa this year plus activities for those who can't

If you're worried about keeping your kids safe, there are other fun things you can do instead of visiting the big guy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Visiting Santa is a time-honored tradition, but is it safe to visit with the big guy this year with COVID-19 still going around?

"Going out to see Santa, traditionally, you think of those long lines where you're standing in line for 30 to 45 minutes, depending on which way you go. We really want to avoid situations like that right now," says Dr. Gina Robinson with the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

The first thing you should do is do your research. Ask questions like:

Will there be long lines?

How close will you be standing to other people?

Is there a way to schedule your visit ahead of time?

Dr. Robinson says if you don't feel comfortable with your kids sitting on Santa's lap this year, you can have them stand next to him instead. In some places that's the only option anyway in order to maintain COVID-19 safety.

And masks are important too, especially if you're going to be indoors.

But, if you don't like the idea of taking your kids to see Santa this year, there are plenty of other creative ideas you can do with your family to get you in the holiday spirit.

Here's just a few:

Making reindeer food and scattering that out in the yard is always fun.

Writing letters to Santa.

Making cookies for Santa and eating the leftovers.

Arts and crafts and activities, like making Christmas ornaments.

These activities can be a good way to take the place of that traditional visit with Santa while still allowing you to spend quality time with your kids.

As for how to tell your child they won't be visiting with Santa this year, Dr. Robinson says to try and explain it in a way they can understand.

Let them know you just want to help keep them safe and Santa safe too.

