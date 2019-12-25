LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people take down their Christmas decorations on December 26. Some do it at some point in the new year whenever they get around to it. Whichever person you are, if you have a real Christmas tree, you’ll need to do something with it. Here are a couple of ways you can properly dispose of your Christmas tree in Kentucky.

In Louisville and Jefferson County, Metro Public Works has a handful of designated drop-off sites in the city. Drop-off sites will be open starting on Dec. 26. All lights and ornaments must be removed from trees before they are dropped off. Leaves will also be accepted.

The following locations will be open from December 26 through January 31. All locations will be closed on January 1. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for the Waste Reduction Center, which closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

East District Recycling Center – 595 N. Hubbards Lane*

Public Works Yard – 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Shawnee Park – 4501 W. Broadway (by the Little League baseball field in the back of the park)

Waste Reduction Center – 636 Meriwether Avenue

Recycling Center - Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Highway - December 26 - 29, January 2

US Fish and Wildfire, 330 W. Broadway St. Frankfort, Ky.

McNeely Lake Boat Ramp : 6994 Cooper Chapel Rd, Louisville, KY 40229, 502-892-4464

*This location will also instantly recycle Christmas trees into mulch that will be offered back to you. If you’d like to receive the mulch, you must bring your own container to take it home in.

Curbside pickup will also be provided by Metro Public Works and is available for residents within the Urban Services District (old City of Louisville boundaries) after the holiday. Starting on Dec. 26, residents with curbside yard waste pickup can set their trees and greenery out on collection day. Trees cannot be in plastic bags and all decorations must be removed. If you are served by a private waste hauler service, check with your company to see if they provide Christmas tree pick-up.

You can also donate your tree to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife for their Christmas for the Fishes program. The department bundles the trees and puts them in lakes around the Commonwealth. The trees provide food sources and cover for the fish and wildlife.

“Christmas for the Fishes gives people the opportunity to participate in our year-round conservation efforts,” said Joseph Zimmerman, habitat program coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Instead of your tree going to a landfill, it can be recycled into something that directly helps our fish and wildlife.”

Donated trees must be free of all lights, tinsel, ornaments, and any other decorations. Limbs, wreaths, and other brush are not encouraged.

There are 39 drop-off locations throughout the state. The collection will start on Dec. 26 and will last through mid-January. To find the closest drop-off location near you, visit the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.

