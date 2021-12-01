Queen of Free's last-minute Christmas week list

To help you make sure you've remembered everything you need for Christmas, take stock now and make a plan.

INDIANAPOLIS — As we hit Christmas week, we can feel overwhelmed with a long to-do list that includes last minute gifts to buy, trips to the grocery store and delivery orders to place. Then gift wrapping and cleaning, decorating for company or packing for traveling to spend Christmas with relatives.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared some simple ideas on 13News Sunrise and in her blog on Sunday to make sure your to-do list is ready and helping you save money heading into the holiday.

Balance your checkbook

If you spend a few minutes reconciling your spending, you won't forget to pay bills that come due at the end of December. Glancing over your spending will also ensure you catch any potential erroneous charges or account hacks, which can be prevalent this time of year.

Double check shipping options

By now, the majority of online retailers no longer guarantee your gift will arrive by Christmas. So be sure to check and double check when items are slated to arrive before clicking "buy." Amazon may have a few last-minute finds you can purchase with delivery on a short time frame, especially if you have a Prime account. Otherwise, plan on curbside or in-store pick up when you're shopping online.

The Christmas morning box

Before the family sits down to start opening presents, collect scissors and box cutters, batteries, and trash bags to have at the ready. A lot more stores are closed on Christmas day so you may not be able to run out and get something you forgot. Take stock of presents and list anything you may need to open boxes or go with what's in them.

Meal plans

Meal planning is always smart but especially during the holidays. Even if you plan on hitting the drive-through or ordering pizza, write it down or have a coupon in a handy spot to remind you. As you plan, compile your grocery list and think about placing a pick-up order to avoid crowds and budget your time.

Evaluate your gifts

As you make a list, check it twice, as the song says, and not for who's been naughty or nice. You need to determine if you have remembered everyone including your family, friends, neighbors, teachers, and coworkers. Lay everything out and finish up wrapping.

Remember to buy a few gift cards and envelopes for people on your list. You can also easily send a digital gift card through your phone for food or Amazon if you've forgotten anyone. Cookies or Christmas morning cinnamon rolls are always a great idea, too. If you don't have time to bake, consider picking something up at a place like Costco or Sam's Club.

Plan Christmas morning breakfast

What will you serve for breakfast on Christmas morning? Be sure you have those items on your grocery list so they will be in the house, fridge or even a cooler in the garage before the final hectic hours on Christmas Eve.