'Macabre at the Mansion' kicks off at Culbertson Mansion in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — This weekend is the start of "Macabre at the Mansion" event at New Albany's Culbertson Mansion.

The event is being held every weekend in October and features a guided tour of the famed New Albany mansion showcasing scenes of grim Victorian era history.

Culbertson Mansion was built in 1867 and is a Indiana State historical site. Haunted house tours at the mansion have been running since 1985.

Actors portraying the scene of Victoria era history will be in each room and guides will explain the history behind each scene in the four-story mansion.

"Macabre at the Mansion" costs $25 per person and is open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place with actors, staff and guests required to wear masks. Between each group staff will be sanitizing door knobs and handrails to keep everyone safe and comfortable.

