Louisville Skating Academy hosts 'Nutcracker Reimagined' Holiday Show

In lieu of having their annual 'Nutcracker on Ice,' the Louisville Skating Academy is holding a virtual show on Dec. 19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Skating Academy is hosting their annual Nutcracker on Ice with a twist this year due to the pandemic.

This year's show, "Nutcracker Reimagined" Holiday show will feature a virtual audience and a smaller cast.

Skaters of all ages at the academy will be skating to selections from the beloved 'The Nutcracker Suite' and other traditional holiday songs.

The Louisville Skating Academy says skaters chose their own music this year, it's sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Sales of virtual tickets will go to offset losses due to COVID-19.

The show is Saturday, Dec. 19 beginning at 11 a.m. Virtual tickets are being sold for $9.95 each and work on up to three devices at once.

Recording of the show that will be open for viewing for 2 weeks after the close of the show.

The deadline to purchase virtual tickets is Thursday, Dec. 17.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.