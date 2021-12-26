Kwanzaa 2021 | Events in Louisville to celebrate the week-long observance

Kwanzaa begins on Sunday, December 26 and ends on Saturday, January 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kwanzaa celebrations span seven days, and Louisville is delivering on the celebrations. Each day is a celebration of a different principle. Kwanzaa begins on Sunday, December 26 and ends on Saturday, January 1.

The Catholic Enrichment Center of Louisville (CEC) is hosting their 40th annual Kwanzaa event Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m. The CEC is part of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM).

Please join us for our 40th Annual Citywide Kwanzaa Celebration! December 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center. pic.twitter.com/zRU1Jj0pQk — CatholicEnrichmentCenterLou (@Cec_louisville) December 17, 2021

Play Cousins Collective is hosting virtual and live events celebrating every day of Kwanzaa. According to their website, "Play Cousins Collective is an African American Family Collective building villages around our children through family and children’s programming and resource sharing."

They are partnering with Russell: A Place of Promise to host these events. Their Facebook has more info on all of the events listed below.

Play Cousins Collective hosted a virtual event today, but they are hosting a live event tomorrow called, "Our Story Kujichagulia Kwanzaa Celebration." It will be at Roots 101 African American Museum.

Tuesday they will have a virtual workshop about disaster preparedness hosted by Black Lives Matter of Louisville.

Wednesday venders will by at Roots 101 African American Museum to shop local black entrepreneurs. To register to be a vendor click here.

Thursday there will be a chess competition and a paint party at 2600 West Broadway Suite 205. It is $7 per athlete to compete in the chess tournament, and the paint party is free.

Friday there will be arts and crafts at the 301 York Street 2nd floor community room.

Saturday there will be a brunch and group conversation with Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye of Bridge Kids International at Roots 101 African American Museum. Space is limited for this event. According to Russell: A Place of Promise's Facebook page, everyone can create a vision board and enjoy tai chi and dancing after the discussion.

You can register for their events throughout the week here.

