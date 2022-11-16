Louisville Christmas-themed bar to spread holiday cheer for another year

Miracle on Market features Christmas-themed cocktails, entertainment, karaoke and festive décor throughout the holiday season. Its set to open on Nov. 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the first snow of the season in Kentuckiana underway, it's time to get in the holiday spirit!

What better way than with Miracle on Market.

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that has spread holiday cheer to NuLu for the past six years. It features Christmas-themed cocktails, entertainment, karaoke and festive décor throughout the holiday season.

The pop-up is operated by the team behind Galaxie Bar. Officials say this year’s setup will include an enclosed, heated back area. Galaxie’s normal operations will be closed as this is a complete takeover of the bar. Miracle won't be taking reservations.



Located at 732 East Market Street, the bar is set to open on Nov. 22 and will stay open until Christmas Eve. Miracle is open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The 2022 cocktail menu includes Snowball Old Fashioned, the Christmapolitan and two brand new drinks called the Christmas Cricket and Grandma Got Run over by a T-Rex.

For a full list of their cocktails, please click here.

In addition, guests can enjoy food from a holiday-themed food menu that includes bacon-wrapped dates and roasted turkey sliders with Swiss cheese and cranberry jam.

The bar will show classic Christmas movies like It’s a Wonderful Life, Home Alone 2 and Love Actually and officials say they invite customers to belt out their favorite "yuletide carol" with Christmas karaoke.

“We hope Louisville will come out to Miracle with their coworkers, friends, or family to celebrate the season with delicious cocktails and loads of fun,” Morgan said.

Miracle is currently looking for a couple bartenders and bar backs for this year's holiday season.

If you are interested, please email your resume to miracleonmarket@gmail.com or drop off it at Galaxie during standard business hours.

For more information about Miracle, visit their website.

