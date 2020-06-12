Louisville family receives special holiday shopping spree

It's the most wonderful time of the year for giving and a Louisville family received a holiday surprise just in time for Christmas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local family was surprised with a special Christmas gift, all thanks to Louisville City FC and Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The family of ten in the Kentucky Refugee program were given gift cards to shop at the sports store for some early holiday gifts.

“This is a family that is doing everything they can to make the most of opportunities they’ve been given and it’s just wonderful to see the smile on their faces,” Louisville City FC Coach John Hackworth said.

The program, ran by non-profit Kentucky Refugee Ministries, helps provide settlement services to refugees.