LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to add your church to the list? Send an email to web@whas11.com with the name and link for your online service and we'll add it to the list!
A number of churches around the Kentuckiana area will be airing their Easter Sunday services online and on air amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb have both recommended that congregations should not gather on Sunday.
Both have recommended that virtual services are the best practice for slowing the spread.
WHAS11 will air two local services on Sunday morning:
- The Archdiocese of Louisville “Mass of the Air” at 10 a.m.
- Walnut Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
Churches that will be streaming online:
- Anchorage Presbyterian Church
- Broadway Baptist Church
- Calvary Episcopal Church
- CHURCH360
- Cordyon New Hope Wesleyan (IN)
- CrossRoads Christian Church of St. Matthews
- Eastside Praise Ministry Center
- Fairdale Christian
- Faithpoint Church (IN)
- Fern Creek United Methodist Church
- First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville
- First Capital Christian Church (IN)
- First Christian Church of Louisville
- Graceland Baptist Church (IN)
- Highview Baptist Church
- Northeast Christian Church
- Northside Christian Church (IN)
- Southeast Christian Church
- St. Matthews Baptist Church
- Walnut Street Baptist Church
- West Broadway Baptist Church
More from WHAS11:
- Kentucky governor: Anyone at mass gatherings this weekend must quarantine
- Oldham Co. to decide whether or not to allow church drive-in services for Easter
- La Grange drive-in movie theater to host Easter Sunday Service
- Easter, Passover celebrations done virtually amid COVID-19
- Kentucky AG: Churches can have drive-in services if they comply with CDC recommendations
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.