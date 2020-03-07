LIST | Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July weekend in Kentuckiana

Looking for local Fourth of July firework shows? We've got you covered with a list of some in both Kentucky and Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country a number of annual Fourth of July events have been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some events in the Kentuckiana area are planning to go on.

We've got a list of some of the events. Let's start with some in Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the public can watch fireworks at several Indiana State Park properties in recognition of Independence Day.

The department said, gate fees of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles will apply for admission throughout the day at each site.

In the days before each event, watch individual state park Facebook pages for any updates or changes based on weather.

Sites currently scheduled to host fireworks shows and viewing are:

The City of Madison’s fireworks, scheduled for July 4 at 10 p.m., can be viewed from Clifty Falls State Park.

Patoka Lake

Enjoy the 15th annual “Thunder Over Patoka” fireworks display at Patoka Lake Beach on July 4. Fireworks will start around 10 p.m. Bring family and friends, lawn chairs, and blankets. The beach will be the primary viewing area.

The lake expects increased traffic and wants anyone planning to attend the firework show to arrive early. The staff recommends spending the entire day at Patoka Lake to ensure getting in for the show.

Campers who leave through the entrance gate anytime on July 4 should expect that they may not be able to re-enter the property very quickly. A special viewing section has been set up for fireworks viewing in the modern campground’s section C.

If viewing fireworks from the beach, campers should follow the path past the camp store to the beach instead of driving. This will allow vehicle traffic at the beach for those entering the property on the day of the fireworks.

South Harrison Park

A concert and fireworks show is scheduled at South Harrison Park on Sunday, July 5. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Social distancing is expected when visiting state park properties, and masks are recommended.

Kentucky

In Louisville a number of the larger firework shows have been canceled. However, there are still a few locally to check out!

On July 3, enjoy some Drive-In Fireworks at the park in Jeffersontown behind the Jeffersonian. Fireworks start at dusk. There will not be vendors or food - just fireworks.

In Oldham County July 4, fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. at Wendell Moore Park.

Elizabethtown is planning a fireworks show for Founder's Day. The City of Elizabethtown has partnered with Hardin County Schools and the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College to ensure a safe and effective fireworks show to celebrate July 4th and Elizabethtown's birthday.

Whether attending a local fireworks show or setting them off in your backyard have a safe and fun Fourth of July weekend!

