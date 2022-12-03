Here's everything you need to know about 'Light Up St. Matthews'

The traditional holiday event features musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, train rides, ice skating and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light Up St. Matthews is a free celebration to kick off the holiday season with family, friends and neighbors.

The traditional holiday event features musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, train rides, ice skating and more fun activities for the whole family.

In addition, the event will offer free hot chocolate and cookies!

No matter the weather, the event is rain or shine since most activities are held under a big tent at Brown Park. The park is located at the corner of Kresge Way, next to Baptist Health Louisville Hospital.

Light Up St. Matthews starts at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to see Brown Park illuminated with thousands of colorful holiday lights.

Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the lights throughout the holiday season until after the New Year.

In case of dangerous weather or COVID restrictions, some changes may occur to the event to keep it safe.

For more information about Light Up St. Matthews, please visit their website.

