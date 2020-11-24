Program helps restaurant workers buy Christmas presents after tough year

The Lee Initiative is hosting a "Put a Toy Under the Tree" program for families that work in the restaurant industry.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local organization is working to help people in the restaurant business have a merrier Christmas this year.

The Lee Initiative, founded by Chef Edward Lee, is giving $50 gift certificates per child to any parent who is a restaurant worker in the Louisville and Lexington area. The certificates, part of the "Put a Toy Under the Tree" program, are funded through PNC Bank and donations from the community.

Those interested in the gift certificates can apply online. Donations to the program can also be made online.

"This program will directly support Kentucky families, and the more donations we can collect, the more families we can help," a statement on the Lee Initiative website says.

The Lee Initiative website has a full list of holiday gift ideas to help support local businesses and communities, including ways to help local students stay fed through the holiday season.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.