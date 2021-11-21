Don't feel like cooking? These Kentucky State Resort Parks are offering Thanksgiving meals

If you're looking to get away from the kitchen for a short getaway and some down home cooking, Kentucky State Parks may have just the meal for you.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re looking to get out of the kitchen or needing a quick getaway during the holiday weekend, some Kentucky State Resort Parks are offering Thanksgiving meals.

The annual Thanksgiving Day meal takes place on Nov. 25.

The meal will include holiday favorites such as turkey and dressing, baked pit ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and mashed potatoes. There’s even a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie to finish the holiday right.

There’s a $19.95 cost per adult or $9.95 ages 6 to 12 for the buffet; plated or carryout is $17.95 for adults or $8.95 ages 6 to 12. Click here for the full menu.

Kentucky State Parks says serving times vary by park and reservations are required. Contact the park for more information!

It's also important to note that masks are required when indoors at Kentucky State Park facilities.

Here’s a list of the parks:

Barren River Lake - Thanksgiving Buffet

Bluelicks Battlefield - CLOSED