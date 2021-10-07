Swedish Fish dethroned as Kentucky's top Halloween candy. Who took the top spot?

CandyStore.com said it used 14 years of data to determine each state's favorite Halloween candy - and Kentucky has a new favorite this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What is your favorite Halloween candy?

CandyStore.com said it used 14 years of data to determine each state's favorite Halloween candy.

According to the candy-selling website, Reese's Cups are king in Kentucky.

Swedish Fish, which has been #1 since 2018, floated down to second place and Hot Tamales took third in the Commonwealth.

Apparently, Kentuckians aren't alone in loving the chocolate and peanut butter combo. CandyStore.com found Reese's Cups are the most popular Halloween candy nationwide.

Here are the top 10:

Reese's Cups Skittles M&M's Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

Across the river, Hoosiers prefer Starbursts to all other candies, followed by Hot Tamales and Jolly Ranchers.

The data consisted of sales nationwide, broken down state-by-state, on CandyStore.com from 2007-2021, as well as contributions from major candy manufacturers and distributors.

'Best' and 'worst' Halloween candies

CandyStore.com also released lists of the best and worst Halloween candies, using data from popular websites and a customer survey.

Unsurprisingly, dishonorable mentions include circus peanuts, licorice and candy corn.

As for the best of the best, the list includes Reese's Cups, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.

