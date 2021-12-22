How to dispose of live Christmas trees after the holidays

Once January rolls around and it's time to take down the tree there are several options to safely dispose of it.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The time has come: Christmas is over and the tree that you've been ignoring in your home now needs to be disposed of.

Depending on where you live, there are several options to safely dispose of live Christmas trees after the holidays. From free curbside pickup to drop-off options, solid waste companies in Florida have your back.

You'll just want to be sure to remove all decorations and lights before tossing your evergreen in the trash.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how to dispose of your live tree when festivities come to an end:

There are several free options available to solid waste customers for the disposal of live trees.

Free curbside pickup: You'll need to remove the decorations first, cut the tree into sections and place it on the curb on "yard waste day."

Drop it off: You'll need to remove the decorations and then toss the tree in the car to take it to one of three county locations

346 Falkenburg Road in Tampa

13001 U.S. 41 in Gibsonton

8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa

Repurpose it: The solid waste department says you can use your tree in the yard to feed birds or grind it into mulch.

All decorations and lights must be removed prior to recycling your live tree into mulch. Trees are also prohibited from people placed in the recycling bin with other yard waste.

Homeowners are encouraged to check with their city to see if curbside collection is available or suggest bringing the tree to Pinellas County Solid Waste.

3095 114th Avenue North. St. Petersburg, FL

Annually the Recycling Department, Parks and Recreation and some private businesses partners offer Christmas tree recycling drop-offs.

"The trees are chipped and used in our parks to mulch trails and planting beds," the county website reads.

Trees can be dropped off through Jan. 11, 2022. You can contact the county at 813-929-2760 for more information.

Veterans Memorial Park

14333 Hicks Rd in Hudson

14333 Hicks Rd in Hudson Land O'Lakes Heritage Park

5401 Land O'Lakes Blvd in Land O'Lakes

5401 Land O'Lakes Blvd in Land O'Lakes Wesley Chapel District Park, North end at Overpass Road

7727 Boyette Road in Wesley Chapel

Live Christmas trees can be set out on your curb on "yard waste collection day" for recycling, according to the county's website.