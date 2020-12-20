Looking for family fun ahead of the Christmas holiday? The Hip Hop Nutcracker may be just for you.

Join the Kentucky Performing Arts as they present a virtual showing of the holiday classic with a hip-hop twist.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for something to keep the family entertained as the Christmas holiday quickly approaches?

You can join the Kentucky Performing Arts in a virtual remixed and reimagined performance of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”, recorded at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Officials said this is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music featuring all-star dancers, a DJ and hip-hop legend and pioneer, Kurtis Blow.

It will follow the traditional Nutcracker storyline but mesh the “vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City through digital graffiti.” This version aims to captivate audiences with a message of love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

The performance takes place on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $20.

If you want to go the VIP route, that comes with a $50 price tag, but it includes video on demand, allowing viewers to watch over a 48-hour window. It also gets you access to a live post-show conversation with the creators and an autographed show poster.

Tickets are on sale at http://kentuckyperformingarts.org.

