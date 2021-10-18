41 new Hallmark Christmas movies coming this year

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will deliver the holiday cheer beginning Friday, Oct. 22.

DENVER — Thanksgiving may be a month away but we can all be thankful for 41 new Hallmark Christmas movies this year.

"Hallmark Channel" and "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" have revealed a schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2021.

Hallmark Channel will debut 16 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 25 new films in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.

New Movies will air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hallmark begins its around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, Oct. 22.

Here are some of the 41 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:

Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Friday, October 22

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Saturday, October 23

The Santa Stakeout

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Sunday, October 24

Christmas in Harmony

Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams

Friday, October 29

Coyote Creek Christmas

Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Saturday, October 30

Christmas Sail

Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn

Sunday, October 31

Gingerbread Miracle

Merritt Patterson, Jon Ecker

Friday, November 5

Next Stop, Christmas

Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christoper Lloyd

Saturday, November 6

A Christmas Treasure

Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

Sunday, November 7

Open by Christmas

Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Friday, November 12

My Christmas Family Tree

Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, James Tupper

Saturday, November 13

A Holiday in Harlem

Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Tina Lifford

Sunday, November 14

Nantucket Noel

Trevor Donovan, Sarah Power

Friday, November 19

A Christmas Together With You

Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter

Saturday, November 20

A Kiss Before Christmas

James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

Sunday, November 21

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Thursday, November 25

Christmas CEO

Marisol Nichols, Paul Greene

Friday, November 26

An Unexpected Christmas

Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes

Friday, November 26

Making Spirits Bright

Taylor Cole, Carlo Marks

Saturday, November 27

Christmas at Castle Hart

Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Saturday, November 27

Christmas in Tahoe

Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan, George Lopez

Sunday, November 28

The Christmas Contest

Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Sunday, November 28

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein

Friday, December 3

A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Emily Osment, Casey Deidrick

Saturday, December 4

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson

Sunday, December 5

A Dickens of a Holiday!

Kristoffer Polaha, Brooke D'Orsay

Friday, December 10

A Royal Queens Christmas

Megan Park, Julian Morris

Saturday, December 11

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Keith Robinson, Kevin Nealon

Sunday, December 12

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett

Saturday, December 18

'Tis the Season to be Merry

Rachael Lee Cook, Travis Van Winkle, Karen Malina White

Sunday, December 19

Miracles of Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Christmas In My Heart

Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Saturday, October 23

The Christmas Promise

Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy

Saturday, October 30

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Saturday, November 6

One December Night

Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford, Brett Dalton

Saturday, November 13

Five More Minutes

Nikke DeLoach, David Haydn-Jones

Saturday, November 20

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas

Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny

Saturday, November 27

Our Christmas Journey

Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

Saturday, December 4

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Katherine Barrell, Alberto Frezza

Saturday, December 11

Christmas for Keeps

Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen, Marielle Scott

Saturday, December 18

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for the festive flicks, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.

