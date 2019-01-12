It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! But if you have a pet who tries to jump inside the holiday tree, there's an invention you might want to check out before the 25th.

Argos Home has released a six-foot-tall half Christmas tree that only has branches on the top.

Now, those priceless ornaments that have been passed down throughout generations can hang high with less risk of breaking.

The cats who attempt to swipe at the shiny red decorations might be disappointed, but hey, great great grandma's hand-painted snowflake ornament can't be replaced.

There is a catch though; the tree is only available in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

But if you think about, someone could attempt to re-create this tree for a DIY project. So hopefully we just gave you a cool arts and crafts idea while there's still time.